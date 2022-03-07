iHeartRadio

Replica firearm seized after Brant County road rage incident

A replica gun seized by provincial police. (OPP/Twitter)

Provincial police say officers have seized a replica gun following a road rage incident in the County of Brant.

In a media release, OPP said they responded to a weapons complaint on Highway 403 around 11:39 a.m. on Saturday.

Two vehicles were involved in the road rage incident where the gun was seen, police said.

Officers performed a traffic stop and charged two people from St. Catherines in connection to the incident.

