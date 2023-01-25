Replica firearm seized after man threatens variety store employee: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have seized a replica firearm and a large quantity of narcotics after a man allegedly threatened a variety store employee.

On Monday at 7:34 p.m., police responded to a threats complaint at Daisy Mart Variety Store in Chatham.

An employee with the business called police to report that an unknown male had entered the store and asked to use the phone. Police say the employee declined this request due to store policy, at which point the male stated that he had a gun and was going to hurt someone.

Before the man exited the store, the employee observed what appeared to be a handgun and subsequently called police.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the male suspect who was located a short distance away within a residence where he, along with two other men, were arrested.

Police say a search of the residence by investigating officers resulted in a large quantity of narcotics being seized, along with a replica firearm.

A 31-year-old man was charged with uttering threats, two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

A 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

All three men were held in police custody pending a bail hearing.