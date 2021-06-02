Replica firearms and drugs seized in morning raids

Two men have been charged after replica firearms and drugs were seized during morning raids in London, Ont.

Police executed the raids with the help of the Emergency Response Unit at residences on Deveron Crescent and Belmont Drive.

Two vehicles were also searched during the operation.

As a result officers found and seized two replica firearms, fentanyl, and other drugs and cash.

A 35-year-old man is facing eight charges in relation to the raids while a second 35-year-old man has been charged with fail to comply with an undertaking.

The first man was expected in court today and the second will appear in August.