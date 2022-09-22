Replica firearms seized by London police

Two replica firearms have been seized following a road rage incident earlier this month.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police say a man driving on Mornington Avenue saw another man pass him, turn around and follow him into a nearby parking lot.

The same driver drove around the man and cut in front of his vehicle, stopped abruptly, got out of his car and started arguing with the first man in the parking lot.

According to police, the suspect returned to his car and came back with what appeared to be a handgun. The man allegedly pointed it at the first driver and made threats towards him before leaving the area.

The victim had two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the reported incident. No physical injuries were reported and the victim and suspect didn’t know each other.

After investigating, police entered a home and a vehicle on Salisbury Street near Mornington Avenue on Wednesday and arrested a 22-year-old man, charging him with two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

The replica firearms seized were a 1911 firearm and a UZI machine gun.