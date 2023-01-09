iHeartRadio

Replica firearms seized in downtown London


(CTV News file photo)

London police have seized two replica firearms after a call to the downtown core on Sunday.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of York Street after reports that a man had a firearm.

A suspect was found and arrested and the replica firearms were seized.

A 35-year-old man from London has been charged with possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, carry concealed weapon possession of a weapon. 

12