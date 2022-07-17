Replica gun used in downtown robbery

An Winnipeg man is behind bars after an armed robbery in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.

Police say they got the call around 1:00 p.m. and immediately responded to the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

Investigators say the victims, a 40-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, came downtown to sell some Playstation components they had posted on an online marketplace. Investigators believe the suspect met the victims, brandished a firearm, allegedly robbed them, and then fled to a nearby residence.

Responding officers called in the Tactical Support team to help take the suspect into custody.

Police recovered the stolen property - which was returned to the victims - a replica handgun, and several other weapons.

Tristan Blaze Fury Chornoby, 18, faces several weapons-related charges. He remains in police custody. The charges have yet to be proven in court.