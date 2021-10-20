Replica pipe bombs found at Vancouver safe injection site, police say

Police are investigating after two replica pipe bombs were discovered inside a safe injection site in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Authorities said cleaning staff found the replicas inside the toilets at a safe injection site near Pender and Abbott streets on Saturday afternoon.

Staff believed them to be imitations and turned them over to the Vancouver Police Department, which had the replicas destroyed by a bomb technician.

"At a glance, replica pipe bombs can appear very real. As such, we take these calls very seriously and must investigate them thoroughly," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

It's unclear why the replicas were left at the property. Police said the person responsible is "still outstanding," and that the investigation is ongoing.

"We don’t want to instill fear, but we want the public to be vigilant," Visintin said. "If you see something suspicious, please call police. Don’t handle the suspicious object yourself."

Authorities were also called to investigate three bomb threats last week, including at a cybersecurity company near Homer and Robson streets, which was the target of an email threat on Sunday. Police determined it to be a hoax.