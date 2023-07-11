Report calls for putting Sudbury’s library, art gallery inside city hall

Putting a new library and art gallery inside Tom Davies Square would allow the city to save tens of millions in construction costs.

That’s the conclusion of a staff reported headed to city council today. After costs ballooned from $65 million to almost $100 million, councillors directed staff to look for ways to get Junction East – as the project is known – back to its original budget.

Simply scaling back would have reduced the size of the project by more than 50 per cent, something both the library and gallery said wasn’t feasible.

Staff reviewed existing city properties downtown and concluded building inside Tom Davies Square was the best option.

Because it was outside of the scope of city council’s original request, staff did not review an unsolicited proposal from the owner of the Brewery Lofts to house the art gallery in the former Northern Breweries building on Lorne Street.

With Tom Davies Square, the report said more space is available post-pandemic, and would offer several ways of saving money in the short and long term,

The city said the unique combination of municipal library, cultural association and art gallery would generate many benefits by being located together and close to the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

The report said city hall already has a striking architecture on the city skyline.

“(The) unique features of TDS can be leveraged or enhanced including the courtyard, second floor terraces and atrium,” the report said.

“Current design lends itself to library use.”

Renovations would be required for the art gallery but not new construction.

There would be savings in operating costs -- $1.1 million a year -- since the city already maintains city hall.

“Capital upgrades would be required to the site over the next 10-15 years regards of this project,” the report said.

“Virtually all partner functional programs will fit into identified space … Tom Davies Square is best alternative option for downtown cultural hub, based on council direction in February 2023.”

While report contained no details of how much Junction East would cost under the new proposal, a more detailed analysis would be prepared for the Sept. 26 city council meeting.

The report can be found here.