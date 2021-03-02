There could be a delay for some student report cards in Manitoba, due to some type of security breach involving a parent-student information portal.

CTV News Winnipeg has not confirmed exactly what happened. However, the superintendent of the Prairie Rose School Division (PRSD) said they learned of a ‘security intrusion’ of the server for the Maplewood portal on Friday.

The superintendent noted this portal is used by a number of schools across the province.

CTV News Winnipeg has not confirmed which schools use this portal

According to the PRSD, there’s no indication that any personal data was compromised in this breach, which is under investigation.

The portal is expected to be down until at least Wednesday, with the school division saying this will result in a delay in report cards being sent out.

According to the Manitoba government, every school division is responsible for its own student information system.

This is a developing story. More details to come.