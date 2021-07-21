Report concludes ships speeding in U.S. waters despite limits to protect right whales
A new report by an ocean advocacy group says most ships along the United States east coast are exceeding speed limits set to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.
The report released today by Oceana tracked ships between 2017 and 2020 along the U.S. east coast and discovered 90 per cent of the boats violated mandatory speed limits.
Oceana says collisions with vessels is one of the leading causes of injury and death for right whales.
Kim Elmslie, campaign director for the Canadian wing of Oceana, said today compliance of mandatory speed limits in Canadian waters is much higher than in the U.S.
She says to protect the endangered whales Transport Canada should replace voluntary speed limits in areas such as the Cabot Strait with mandatory limits.
It's estimated there are fewer than 400 right whales in existence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.
