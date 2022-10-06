Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation

An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.

A report released on Thursday by the Saskatchewan Police Commission detailed the events leading up to the death of Const. Jay Pierson in March of 2021, who struggled with PTSD, and the resignation of the police chief shortly after.

According to the report, there had been concerns for some time about the lack of support of the members of the police service by the Board and senior management.

Const. Pierson fought to obtain benefits through the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) before his death. He had suffered from medical problems and mental health issues, according to the report, and was instructed by his medical provider to take time off from work in February of 2017.

Initially, Pierson’s request for WCB benefits was denied, which was then approved after he appealed the decision because he was struggling from PTSD related to his work duties.

Then-police chief Paul Ladouceur recommended an appeal due to his presumption that Const. Pierson’s issues were not because of work-related PTSD and should not be entitled to WCB benefits.

The WCB appeal was allowed which denied Const. Pierson his benefits. He later applied for Judicial review of the decision which was successful and the WCB decision was overturned.

Const. Pierson passed away in March 2021, which caused a “firestorm of social media commentary,” according to the report.

Ladouceur, who began working with the EPS in 2014, gave his resignation on April 8, 2021, deciding it was in the best interest of the police force, the report said.

As a result of this, the Board and its Chair, Mayor Roy Ludwig, the Association through the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers and the family of Cons. Pierson, requested an inquiry be done by the Saskatchewan Police Commission (SPC).

The inquiry began in June of 2021 with the purpose of looking into the workplace culture, health and well-being supports for police officers, and the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Police and the Estevan Board of Police Commissioners.

“There wasn’t any question in my mind, as reflected in the report, that people were trying to do their best. Former chief Ladouceur was trying to do what he thought was necessary. The Esteven Board of Police Commissioners were trying to do what they thought was necessary,” said investigator Aaron Fox.

“But in some areas they seemed to be in the dark about what was needed and what had to be done.”

Over the course of the inquiry, the commission provided training to the Board and assisted in establishing procedures and policies to strengthen their policing structure, according to the report.

“Police boards struggle with training and getting up to speed on managing these complex organization and there needs to be ongoing work all the time,” said Corey Zaharuk, executive director of the SPC.

Since then, the commission said there has been a collective effort to improve the workplace culture.

Mental health supports were highlighted as being crucial and have been further implemented into the workplace. The police service’s psychologist led resiliency training in March of 2022 throughout the entire police service, the report said.

The commission said they will continue to help the EPS in putting forth ongoing improvements to how police officers with occupational stress injuries are responded to, according to the report.

“I know this has been a challenging time in the service’s history but based on the findings in the report and the progress that has been made, the service is in a much better position now than when the investigation began over a year ago,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

In a statement, Ludwig said he is disappointed the results of the inquiry were not released sooner.

“Unfortunately, in my opinion, the report is not reflective of the complete truth, but having said that we have been and will continue to work with the management team, the association and the provincial board to improve the culture at Estevan Police Service,” Ludwig said.

The commission will conduct an audit and review in 2023 to make sure the progress made during the inquiry continues.