Report highlights challenging cases Sudbury police faced this summer

After the summer break, the police services board in Sudbury resumes regular meetings Wednesday afternoon.

Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen will present his chief's report updating the board on recent incidents, including details of several of the more serious cases police dealt with this summer.

WARNING: Some of the allegations in these cases are disturbing and may be upsetting to some.

Elder abuse charges after PSW calls police

A man and his girlfriend were charged in July after police were alerted by a personal support worker that an elderly man was being confined.

It turns out that the son of the victim had just been released after being incarcerated for a previous incident.

"The son had been the subject of a kidnapping investigation in 2019 that evolved into a barricaded person situation involving firearms, for which he had been released on bail in June 2022," the report said.

"Both parties were taken into custody without incident for forcible confinement. The elderly male was returned to his family."

Disturbing incident at Sudbury cinema

On Sept. 1, a seven-year-old child was with her parents at the IMAX theatre at Science North when witnesses observed a man taking photos of her.

He was "pacing throughout the lobby and surreptitiously taking photographs of the young girl," the report said.

"The girl’s father confronted the male who admitted to taking the photographs."

The man, 42, was arrested and a search of his residence ended with him being charged with voyeurism and child pornography.

Husband claimed his wife was suicidal, now charged with murder

On Aug. 11, a husband called police and said he arrived home and found his wife dead.

"He advised that his wife had been suicidal as a result of marital problems," the report said.

"The accused also posted a suicide note on Facebook. The accused disclosed to police that he had an argument with his wife earlier on in the day."

The coroner examined the victim and found bruising on her neck.

"Male was arrested and charged with first-degree murder."

Hotel worker saves trafficking victim

A victim who confided to a hotel worker that she was scared to go back to her room led to human trafficking and drug charges for an accused.

She began soliciting other people at the hotel when the accused showed up.

"A male party who had been trafficking her found her," the report said.

Police arrived soon after and arrested the suspect.

"A search warrant was granted to search the accused’s hotel room and his motor vehicle," the report said.

Among the recovered items were $6,000 in cash, suspected cocaine, cellphones and journals detailing "finances and hotel stays in different cities in Ontario."