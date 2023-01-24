Report highlights need for new supervised consumption site in Lethbridge

A report conducted by researchers from various Western Canadian Universities shows a need for a new permanent supervised consumption site in Lethbridge.

Researchers interviewed 50 people who had used the former Arches SCS that shut down in 2020.

The consensus was that resources have become tougher to access and many are no longer using the supports they once did.

"Many of the people we talked to had previously accessed the safe consumption sites. And they were no longer accessing those same harm-reduction services since its closure," said Dr. Carolyn Greene, co-leader of the project and Athabasca University associate professor of criminology.

The SCS allowed clients to use their own drugs in a safe setting, with workers available to help in case of an overdose or other medical emergencies.

In the time since the site's closure, overdose deaths have increased in Lethbridge.

According to the Alberta government, in Lethbridge in 2020 there were 49 deaths due to drug overdoses.

In 2021 that number climbed to 57.

Last year, 68 people died from overdoses in Lethbridge.

"Looking at the average number of deaths over the course of the last three years and I did see some references to the numbers going down but the trends don't actually show that," Greene said.

In place of a permanent site, a temporary mobile overdose prevention site has been set up next to the shelter and soup kitchen.

Bill Ginther, executive director of the soup kitchen, says he hasn't seen enough demand for the mobile unit to warrant a new permanent site.

"I'm not in here all day long but I see very few people going in there, very few. My guess, and I could be way off, if it's 10 I'd be shocked," Ginther said.

Advocates for a new site say the lack of supports available at the mobile site have driven some users away.

The former Arches facilities offered supports such as counselling and employment services.

"Arches also supplied … information on how to get a home, how to get safe supplies, how to use the safe supplies," said Kym Porter with Moms Stop the Harm.

So far, no plans for a permanent site have been announced.