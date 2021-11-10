iHeartRadio

Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sites

For the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.

Now, the city is considering closing both stations for good and leaving only the dumping site at Kelly Lake Waste Water Treatment Plant open for RV users.

A vote on the matter is scheduled next week at city council. 

