Report: Manitoba saw significant drop in surgical procedures during the pandemic

Manitoba saw a significant decline in surgical procedures performed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The report, released Thursday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), showed Manitoba’s daily average for surgical procedures between January and December 2019 was 8,435.

However, when the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the average number of surgical procedures dropped to 6,519.

The biggest reported drop was in April 2020, the first month following the pandemic, when 2,757 surgeries were performed in Manitoba. In April 2019, 8,594 surgeries took place. The report said the drop includes 36 per cent fewer cardiac surgeries, 26 per cent fewer cancer surgeries, and 82 per cent less high-volume surgeries, such as knee and hip replacements.

Doctors Manitoba has currently estimated Manitoba’s surgical backlog to be at more than 152,000 procedures.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced a surgical backlog task force on Wednesday to deal with the issue. The task force will look at options to reduce the backlog, including the possibility of negotiating agreements with specialized health-care providers both inside and outside of the province who can increase the number of surgeries and services performed. The province is also considering finding patients who are ready for their procedures and can travel to other jurisdictions where it could be performed sooner.

-With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Jeff Keele.