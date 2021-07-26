Report of black bear sighting in north London, Ont.
The London Police Service has issued an alert after a black bear was reportedly spotted in the north end of the city Monday morning.
Police say the black bear sighting reportedly occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in a wooded area by Adelaide Street North and Windermere Road.
The Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified of the sighting.
Area residents are reminded to be 'Bear Wise' and to remain calm and slowly back away if you encounter a bear. If it does not leave people are advised to wave their arms and make noise.
If the bear poses an immediate danger or acts in a threatening or aggressive way people are advised to call 911. If it is not an emergency there is also a 24-hour 'Bear Wise' reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.
This is not the first time a bear has ventured into the city.
In June 2020, a bear who was eventually dubbed 'London' climbed a tree in the Byron neighbourhood, prompting an hours-long standoff.
The bear was eventually tranquilized and taken in by a rehabilitation group to recover before being released back into the wild.
-
Australian firefighters headed to B.C. to help fight wildfiresA crew of Australian firefighters are on their way to British Columbia as the province battles hundreds of wildfires.
-
'I liked it, it's a little less invasive'; take-home COVID-19 testing kits available in N.S.As a health-care worker, July Lugar is no stranger to COVID-19 tests. But when she popped into the Halifax Convention Centre Monday, Lugar was surprised to learn she could now test herself for the virus.
-
Here's why hundreds of dead fish are washing up at Echo LakeDead fish have been washing up on shore at Echo Lake, and other lakes in the Qu’appelle Valley.
-
Case for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination compared to smoking restrictions by MLHU'We highly, highly, ask you, encourage you, beg you to do it,' London Mayor Ed Holder pleaded with the one in five people in the region who remain unvaccinated during a media briefing on Monday.
-
City of Ottawa, federal government unveil plans for new multi-use pathway on Chief William Commanda BridgeThe long-awaited multi-use pathway connecting Ottawa and Gatineau through Lemieux Island will go ahead, good news for cyclists and pedestrians travelling along the Ottawa River.
-
P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19 -- both unvaccinated travellersPrince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday. P.E.I. health officials said the two cases involved residents of another province who were unvaccinated, and they have been isolating since their infection was detected at the point of entry.
-
'This is my big pot': Vancouver Island woman wins $3M lottery jackpotA Vancouver Island woman is a whopping $3 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot in late June.
-
Saskatoon restaurant struggles to find staff in post-COVID-19 industryWith COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one Saskatoon restaurant is seeing more customers – but fewer staff.
-
Police seek help finding boy last seen at Saskatoon mallSaskatoon police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.