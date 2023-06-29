Report of blue-green algal bloom affecting lake in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts alerting the public after receiving a report of a possible blue-green algal bloom at Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake.

“The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is testing water samples to confirm the presence of blue-green algae,” the health unit said in a news release Thursday evening.

“As a precaution, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has posted signs advising the public to avoid swimming, drinking the water, and allowing pets into the water if the algal bloom is present at the beach. If no bloom is present, water can be used for regular recreational activities.”

Blue-green algal blooms could also appear in other parts of the lake because blooms are not anchored and can move from one location to another through wind and water action.

“New blooms can also form,” the health unit said.

“All residents on lakes or rivers should look for blooms in their area.”

Blue-green algal blooms have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell and can produce toxins.

The highest concentrations of toxins are usually found in blooms and scum on the shoreline. These dense accumulations pose the greatest potential risks to people and pets.

The algae toxins can irritate a person’s skin and, if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting,” the release said.

“If a person ingests high levels of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage.”

For more information on blue-green algae, including a list and map of water bodies with confirmed blooms, visit the health unit’s website or call 705-522-9200, ext. 464, or toll-free 1-866-522-9200.