Report of collapsed building in Stittsville turns out to be false alarm

Ottawa fire officials say a call for a technical rescue due to a possible collapsed building ended with no collapse and no injuries.

Firefighters responded to a call on Stittsville Main Street between Carleton Cathcart Street and Bobcat Way just before 11 a.m. on reports that the ceiling within the building had collapsed.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that some drywall had fallen down inside but that the building's structural integrity was not compromised.

Two people had already left the building and no one else was inside.

