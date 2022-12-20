Report of crane climber prompts warning from New Westminster police

A dangerous stunt in New Westminster on Sunday has drawn condemnation from local police.

The New Westminster Police Department posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday showing a person near the top of a crane, which they say is “not OK.."

“This person’s irresponsible actions put themselves at significant risk,” read the tweet. “Climbing a crane is not only dangerous but also trespassing, and it ties up significant emergency resources.”

According to the NWPD, an observant and distressed resident reported the climber to police out of concern for that person’s safety.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe the individual was on the crane taking photographs.

NWPD Sgt. Justine Thom says the Integrated Police Dog Service was called in to assist, but the climbing culprit was never located.

“Our response to other emergencies could have been delayed as officers searched for this person,” Thom said.

She added that someone caught climbing a crane could face charges of break and enter, trespassing and mischief.