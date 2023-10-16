Report of firearm near Chatham-Kent school
Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of an individual with a firearm was observed near Victor Lauriston Public School in Chatham.
Police say it took place on Oct. 16 at approximately 12:12 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located three individuals in a backyard adjacent to the school. Police say they were found to be in possession of pellet guns.
Officers are actively investigating this matter to gather more information and determine the incident’s circumstances.
“We understand the concern and alarm that incidents involving weapons can cause, especially in a school environment. We want to assure the public that there is no concern for their safety,” said a statement from police.
The pellet guns have been turned over to the police as part of the ongoing investigation.
Police say they appreciate the cooperation of all parties involved, including the school administration.
-
Chatham-Kent police seize $500K of drugs, as well as firearms and cashTwo men have been charged, including one who is already incarcerated, are facing 17 drug and weapons charges in connection to a 2019 investigation.
-
Province acquires shuttered Vancouver SRO, says building will reopen in 'spring 2025'A little over 13 months after a fire displaced 39 residents from a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver's Chinatown, the provincial government has stepped in to return the now-vacant property to the city's low-income housing stock.
-
Firing upheld for B.C. cop accused of 'non-consensual' sex, threatening wifeThe decision to fire a B.C. RCMP sergeant who was accused of “non-consensual sexual activity” with a female colleague and uttering threats against his wife has been upheld on appeal.
-
Nearly half of violent crime reports reviewed by B.C. prosecutors are domestic violence cases. Why isn't it treated as an urgent public safety concern?Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one most devastating -- and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.