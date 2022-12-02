Report of firearm uncovers $40,000 worth of drugs

London police have seized more than $40,000 worth of drugs after an investigation early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 500-block of Admiral Drive near Veterans Memorial Parkway after being told a man in that area had a firearm.

When officers arrived they found the man in a vehicle in the parking lot.

After learning the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants, the 32-year old city man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and fail to comply with undertaking.

A search uncovered more than $40,000 worth of fentanyl, more than $1,200 worth of crystal meth and just over $1,200 worth of cocaine.

Police say a firearm was not found.