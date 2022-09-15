Report of gunshots prompts investigation in Chatham
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a report of gunshots.
Officers responded to the area of 4 Turquoise Court in Chatham on Wednesday around 1:10 a.m..
Suspects fled the area prior to police arrival, but police say witnesses at the scene corroborated the information.
At this time, police are not aware of any injuries or property damage as a result of this incident.
Members of the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or (519) 436-6600 extension #280.
