Report of impaired driver leads to a dozen drug trafficking charges for Kitchener man

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a Kitchener man with a dozen drug trafficking charges after reports of impaired driving.

On Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of Edgehill Drive and Baxter Place in Kitchener and say they located a driver and a vehicle.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with 12 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, operation while impaired, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say they also seized a large quantity of drugs, including suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, anabolic steroids, LSD, oxycodone, cannabis, and cannabis resin.