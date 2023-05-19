Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons charges

A complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

The incident took place May 14 shortly after 7:30 p.m., when police received a report about a possible impaired driver with a firearm in the rural community.

“Police located the vehicle and determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol,” police said in a news release.

“Police also located a loaded firearm during the investigation.”

The accused was arrested and transported to the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment for further testing.

The investigation revealed the accused was on weapons prohibition orders.

“A search warrant was executed and additional firearms were located and seized,” said police.

The accused is charged with numerous weapons offences including handling a firearm in a careless manner, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon along with assault, driving under suspension and two impaired driving charges.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.