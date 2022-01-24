Report of person with alleged firearm at White Oaks Mall leads to arrest

A St. Thomas man is facing charges after police got a call a person allegedly had a weapon on them at a London, Ont. shopping mall.

According to police, officers responded to White Oaks Mall on Wellington Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A suspect was found and arrested. After a search, police found a replica gun and a number of identity documents that didn’t belong to the suspect.

The 43-year-old man has been charged with 13 counts of possession of an identity document, carrying concealed weapon or prohibited device or ammunition and fail to comply with undertaking.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Feb. 15. the charges.