Report of person with weapon sparks police presence in Kitchener

Regional police are investigating in Kitchener after reports of a person with a weapon.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police tweeted they were in the area of Victoria and Frederick Streets.

They later confirmed they were responding to reports of a person with a weapon, but that there was no concern for public safety.

The public was asked to avoid the area for the ongoing investigation.

