Report of 'possibly armed person' prompts lockdown at Saint John school, Irving Oil Field House
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a report of a “possibly armed person,” which prompted a temporary lockdown at the Irving Oil Field House and a Saint John school.
Police responded to the call in the area of Alpine Street and Morley Crescent just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The caller told police they saw a male, aged 16 or 17, put what they believed to be a handgun in his schoolbag. Police say the caller could not confirm if the firearm was real or fake.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a grey sweater, jeans, and carrying a black schoolbag at the time of the incident.
Officers and K9 searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Forest Hills School and the Irving Oil Field House were temporarily locked down as a precaution. The lockdowns have since ended.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time and has dash-cam or video surveillance, is asked to contact Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
