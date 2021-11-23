Report of suspicious person in Chatham leads to theft charges

Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old man is facing theft charges after a report of a suspicious person.

On Nov. 12, the man was released from court with several conditions. Two of those conditions stated that he was not to possess any weapons or identification that was not lawfully issued to him.

On Monday night around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a suspicious person sleeping inside the lobby of a business in Chatham. Officers say next to the man was a backpack with a 12-inch silver butcher knife.

Through investigation, officers identified the man and he was arrested.

Upon being searched incident to arrest, police say the man was found to be in possession of a 4-inch serrated knife and driver’s license belonging to a Chatham woman.

The man was also arrested in connection with a theft investigation.

The 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft under $5000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.