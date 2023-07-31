Report on future of curling in Windsor to go before council next week

A report recommending the City of Windsor relocate its curling club to the WFCU Centre is going before council next week.

According to the report, it is not financially feasible for the game to continue at its current home, the city-run Roseland Golf and Curling Club, beyond the 2023/2024 season as it requires significant upgrades.

The group, The Future of Curling Windsor-Essex, launched a petition in April to save its club amid fear the city and Roseland board of directors were looking to tear down their home.

After public consultation, an online survey and review, city administration along with Roseland staff considered various options to keep curling in Windsor.

The options outlined in the report include renovating the existing facility and clubhouse which is estimated to cost $12.5 - $15 million, demolish the existing clubhouse only and renovate the existing curling area at Roseland for about $8.5-$9.3 million, build an entirely new curling rink facility at Roseland for an estimated $9-$12 million, or relocate curling to an existing facility for about $525,000.

The Future of Curling Windsor-Essex was initially concerned about being moved, for fear of having to share a rink with hockey and ice skating activities.

City council will be asked to consider the final option, relocating the game, to the WFCU centre at its council meet on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

However, according to the report, the WFCU Centre has the capacity to accommodate a dedicated five sheet curling rink with some minor renovations to one of the existing ice pads.

The programming model for the rink would continue to include leagues, curling instruction, bonspiel, team building and rental opportunities similar to those historically offered at Roseland.

In an update posted to The Future of Curling’s petition page, the group said it will continue to hold the city accountable and “ensure the best decision is made for all of Windsor and Essex County curlers.”