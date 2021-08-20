Report on possible mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for Waterloo Region workers expected in September

Regional council is expected to receive a report next month on the possibility of mandating vaccines for public service workers.

Both the City of Toronto and the Province of Ontario have announced staff must have proof of vaccination or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. Many post-secondary institutions are following a similar policy, as is the federal government.

Local officials have yet to make a decision about mandatory vaccines.

"I just see this as another way to show leadership in the community, to ensure that people that interact with our staff are working in safe environments," said Regional Coun. Jim Erb.

Erb said the region owes it to residents to make sure they are safe.

"It's to respect the work they have done to keep our region safe over the last couple of months and to make sure any facilities they are entering that are owned by the region are safe to enter," he said.

Officials in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge said they're discussing the issue and working with public health, but aren't willing to jump into a mandate yet.

"We'll use that information to make the best possible decision in as timely a manner as possible," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.