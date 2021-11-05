Report recommendations for Manitoba long-term care homes being completed: province

Nine of 17 recommendations from a provincially commissioned review into a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home have been completed, according to the province.

The review, done by Dr. Lynn Stevenson, made the recommendations based on concerns stemming from the outbreak and are meant to be implemented province-wide.

"These changes will help strengthen the care provided in all Manitoba personal care homes and will make a real difference for families, staff and residents in the long term," said Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon in a statement.

The province said over the past three months, foundational work on service purchase agreements related to medical bylaws has been completed. It also stated work to improve and simplify communication and decision-making between the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, its partners, and Health Incident Command have been completed as well.

Gordon noted all of the short-term recommendations, along with those directly related to Maples care home have been completed and work continues on the remaining eight.

To implement the recommendations, 13 working groups were created consisting of provincial and private health-care providers and associations.

They were tasked with coming up with timelines and strategies for implementing the recommendations.

Eight residents of Maples Long-Term Personal Care Home died in a 48-hour period during a COVID-19 outbreak in November 2020.

A final report will be released early next year.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb