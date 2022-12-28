Report recommends 5.53% hike in water/sewer rates in North Bay

An early look at water and wastewater rates in North Bay estimates a 5.53 per cent increase for users in 2023.

The increase will help fund the city’s 304-km long water system, water and sewer facilities and the 270-km sewer system.

There are several factors driving the increase, according to a staff report prepared for committee meetings Jan. 4-5.

They include an automatic two per cent increase (or $746,036) to fund long-term capital work, a $301,212 increase in staffing costs, $100,000 hike in insurance premiums, and inflation-driven hikes in fuel ($127,334) and various supply chain increases ($250,000).

The report said maintenance has been stable. In 2021, the department repaired 41 broken water mains and 58 service leaks. As of Oct. 20 of this year, staff had repaired 43 broken water mains and 73 service leaks.

Average water consumption declined slightly last year, the report said, but was still close to normal.

“Average residential consumption remained in the range of 13 to 14 cubic meters per month during 2022,” the report said.

“On average, since the inception of the metered system, household consumption has been in the 14 to 15 cubic meters range.”

While rates are going up, the report said North Bay still enjoys lower costs for its water and sewer system than comparable municipalities.

“According to the 2022 BMA Study, North Bay ranks fourth lowest in total water/wastewater rate costs among the 10 northern municipalities that participated,” the report said.

Annual bills average about $1,135 in North Bay, compared to $1,315 in Thunder Bay and $1,470 in Greater Sudbury. Timmins ($1,035) and Sault Ste. Marie ($957) were lower than North Bay.

North Bay’s rate is “$201 less than the average for northern communities and $102 less than the Ontario average,” the report said.

Once the proposed budget is reviewed by the committee, it will go to a public hearing July 10.

The full agenda can be found here.