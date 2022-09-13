Report recommends exclusive downtown parking for Winnipeg police to settle long standing grievance
Winnipeg police officers working downtown could soon have exclusive parking at the Millennium Library Parkade.
A late added report to Wednesday’s Executive Policy Committee agenda at Winnipeg City Hall recommends one floor with 264 spots be reserved for Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) members.
The members would be charged the basic monthly parking rate of $275 a month.
The report says approval of this would settle a long standing grievance by the Winnipeg Police Association that the city and the police service are breaching their duties by not providing safe and secure parking.
But in order for this to happen, the report says the police union needs to show in three months there is sufficient interest in the parking spots.
The plan requires $200,000 worth of modifications to the parkade.
-
Maxime Bernier attends Saskatoon trial to fight COVID-19 public health finePeople’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier returned to Saskatoon for a trial involving public health order violation tickets issued to more than 40 rally attendees.
-
Chestermere welcomes 6 more firefighters as population growsChestermere has announced six more firefighters are joining the local fire department, including the city's first two full-time female firefighters.
-
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winRobert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
-
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.
-
What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 boosterOttawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.
-
Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown coreWindsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.