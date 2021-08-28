Report recommends mandatory masks for Saskatoon city facilities, buses starting Sept. 1

Due to a 785 per cent increase in active COVID-19 cases since restrictions were lifted provincially, city administration is recommending mandatory masking policies for all city facilities and buses.

That's according to a report heading to city council on Monday which cites the rise in cases over a 46 day period following the July 11 lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

There were 497 active cases reported in the Saskatoon area as of Friday's update to provincial totals.

The report from city administration says the COVID-19 situation has “changed significantly” since then and outlines three options to help prevent the spread of the illness.

The first proposed option would be to maintain the status quo and to take no action. The second option would see Saskatoon Transit users be required to wear non-medical masks.

The third option, which administration recommends council adopt, calls for the requirement of non-medical masks at all city-run facilities in addition to Transit.

The report proposes the new rules take effect on Sept. 1.

The report says the city could provide disposable face masks at no charge for the first two weeks after this date.

Providing masks for the Transit-only option would come with a $12,700 price tag while offering masks at all city facilities in addition to Transit would cost $23,100.

The recommendations will be considered when council meets on Monday.

COVID-19 AND CITY WORKERS

In another report going to council, administration lays out the changes its making for city employees due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

All staff will have to undergo weekly rapid COVID-19 tests regardless of vaccination status, the report says.

Other measures include mandatory medical-grade masks for workers indoors or workers inside enclosed spaces, spreading out workstations and the installation of transparent barriers where needed.

City workers will also continue to complete a daily COVID-19 assessment.

The changes for city employees will take effect Monday, the report says.