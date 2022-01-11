Report recommends sale of John Blumberg Golf Course

Golfers could soon play their final round at a Headingley golf course

A new City of Winnipeg report is recommending the sale of John Blumberg Golf Course for $13.7 million to allow for redevelopment.

It says Schinkel Properties is the successful bidder following a request for proposals for the city-owned property.

The report says a 10-year plan would see 339 single-family lots, 29 acres of multi-family housing, 13 acres of commercial space, and 36 acres of parkland.

It would also include walking paths and a park by the river.

All of this is subject to the RM approving the development and subdivision of the property.

The sale also requires two-thirds of Winnipeg City Council to vote in favour.

In 2013, the city declared the property surplus to its needs.

The adjacent soccer fields and baseball complex are not part of the sale proposal.