Report recommends sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
Golfers could soon play their final round at a Headingley golf course
A new City of Winnipeg report is recommending the sale of John Blumberg Golf Course for $13.7 million to allow for redevelopment.
It says Schinkel Properties is the successful bidder following a request for proposals for the city-owned property.
The report says a 10-year plan would see 339 single-family lots, 29 acres of multi-family housing, 13 acres of commercial space, and 36 acres of parkland.
It would also include walking paths and a park by the river.
All of this is subject to the RM approving the development and subdivision of the property.
The sale also requires two-thirds of Winnipeg City Council to vote in favour.
In 2013, the city declared the property surplus to its needs.
The adjacent soccer fields and baseball complex are not part of the sale proposal.
-
NDP wants Manitoba to create database with rapid test resultsThe Manitoba NDP is urging the province to create a database where people can report the results of their rapid antigen tests.
-
Design a doghouse for a robot puppy: TELUS Spark launches new competitionOfficials with TELUS Spark are inviting youth to help design a dog house for the centre's robotic dog.
-
Police seize cannabis, loaded gun during traffic stop for curfew violation in GatineauGatineau police conducting a traffic stop for a possible curfew violation this week discovered cannabis and a loaded revolver inside the vehicle.
-
Man killed in targeted Surrey shooting known to police, but not tied to gang conflict: homicide teamA man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Surrey has been identified as someone with a history of encounters with police.
-
COVID-19 inpatient numbers at LHSC rise even as testing declinesThere is a new record for the number of inpatients with COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 324 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Ontario's auditor general doesn't have the power to demand privileged documents, court rulesA court has ruled that Ontario's Auditor General Act does not give the auditor the power to demand access to documents covered by lawyer-client privilege.
-
Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter stormThe wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial leads to mischief charge, B.C.-wide warrant for suspect's arrestNearly five months after a public memorial was vandalised in Vancouver, local police say a man has been charged and a warrant issued for his arrest.
-
Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain activeHeavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.