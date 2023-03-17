Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'

A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program is ineffective at best and, at worst, makes some students feel unsafe and targeted.'

On Friday, the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD), released a redacted report which reviewed the division's school resource officer (SRO) program.

The program brings police constables into elementary, middle and high schools. The initiative was meant to foster relationships between students and law enforcement.

The division ultimately discontinued the program in 2021 after considering the findings of the report, which has not been made public until now.

After speaking with Indigenous, Black and other marginalized families, the review found the SRO program did not meet the program's objectives.

"This review illustrates that, at best, the SRO program is ineffective in its stated goals of 'building relationships' and 'promoting safety and education.' At worst, the SRO program negatively impacts the school space by making many students and parents feel unsafe and targeted," the report reads.

"As well, this review shows that police involvement in schools exposes families to further risks, including unwanted and unwarranted police involvement in their lives."

It goes on to say resource officers' involvement in schools infringes on school policies related to safety, inclusion, and educational well-being.

The report, which was completed in August 2021, recommended the LRSD immediately end the SRO program and limit any police involvement in schools.

It echoes calls from some activists to remove all police from schools immediately.

"I've heard many accounts of individuals feeling racially profiled, and essentially feeling over-policed," said Louise Simbandumwe, with the Police Accountability Coalition.

In a statement to CTV News, the Winnipeg Police Service said this is just one of many reviews that have been conducted on the SRO program in its more than 20-year existence.

"We value our partnerships with school divisions which participate in the program, and support our school resource officers who have developed positive and beneficial relationships with students, families and school communities," the statement reads.

Not everyone agrees with the report's findings.

"I doubt those divisions that opted out can show their attendance increased or students' success increased as a result," said Brian O'Leary, the superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division.

He said Seven Oaks has four resource officers that keep schools safe, help resolve conflicts and divert kids away from the criminal justice system.

"Last year we had not a single kids enter the court system," he said.

City council and Winnipeg's police board have endorsed the program. Police board chair Coun. Markus Chambers believes the officers can help kids deal with bullying and encourage them to stay in school.

"(I'm) very much in support of school resource officers, much like having a guidance councillor or a public health nurse in the school systems," he said.

On its website, LRSD says since the report it has completed a number of equity-based initiatives including establishing a diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism services office.

You can read the full report here.