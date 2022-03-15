iHeartRadio

Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada

FILE - In this July 13, 2020, file photo a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced layoffs during the pandemic now believe their lost jobs will not return, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows, as temporary layoffs give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report looked at data from thousands of listings to calculate the median rents for 23 markets in Canada.

It found the median price of monthly rent for a one-bedroom residence in Saskatoon is $990, an increase of 6.5 per cent year-over-year. Rent for a two-bedroom residence is $1,120, a jump of 4.7 per cent.

Saskatoon was ranked as the 19th most expensive market, while in Vancouver, the median price of rent for a one-bedroom residence is $2,190.

Regina was ranked 22nd overall, just above Saskatoon.

Vancouver was the most expensive city for rent, followed by Toronto and Kelowna.

The report comes as many people across the province are seeing a historic rise in inflation, with the price of gas and groceries soaring.

12