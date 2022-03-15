Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada
A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.
The Zumper Canadian Rent Report looked at data from thousands of listings to calculate the median rents for 23 markets in Canada.
It found the median price of monthly rent for a one-bedroom residence in Saskatoon is $990, an increase of 6.5 per cent year-over-year. Rent for a two-bedroom residence is $1,120, a jump of 4.7 per cent.
Saskatoon was ranked as the 19th most expensive market, while in Vancouver, the median price of rent for a one-bedroom residence is $2,190.
Regina was ranked 22nd overall, just above Saskatoon.
Vancouver was the most expensive city for rent, followed by Toronto and Kelowna.
The report comes as many people across the province are seeing a historic rise in inflation, with the price of gas and groceries soaring.
