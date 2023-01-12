Reported hate crimes up in Ottawa last year: police
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa rose in 2022 from the previous year, according to Ottawa police.
The police service's hate and bias crime unit saw 377 total incidents in 2022, they said in a news release, deeming 300 of them to be criminal. That's up from 340 and 260 in 2021.
Of those, 51 people were charged with 174 criminal offences. Five of those charges were for formal hate crimes, such as wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred, police said.
Police also issued eight warnings and seven Youth Criminal Justice Act warnings.
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa has been on the rise for several years. Police reported a 44 per cent increase in 2021 and a 57 per cent increase in 2020.
However, police and many experts say hate crimes remain underreported.
The most serious violations last year included mischief to property, threats and assault, police said. The groups most victimized were Jewish, Muslim, Black, LGBTQ2S+, Arab West Asian and East and South Asian people.
Police are encouraging anyone victimized by a hate-motivated crime to report it to the hate and bias crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300 or online.
-
Moncton area tops the charts for Canada’s fastest-growing cityAs CTV News first reported Wednesday, a couple of Maritime cities are leading the country in population growth, with Moncton, N.B., at the top of the list.
-
Can companies claw back pay for 'time theft'? Lawyers react to B.C. tribunal decisionA small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestoneCTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protectionThe travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
-
'We’ve never really had to do this before': Smaller Maritime communities establish winter warming centresNew warming centres are open in smaller Maritime communities this winter in response to a dramatic increase in people experiencing homelessness.
-
Socializing and exercising with Scottish country dancing in BarrieAnyone looking for a way to socialize and exercise at the same time needs to look no further than the King Edward Dancers.
-
Health Sciences North forms Indigenous Health Advisory CouncilHealth advocates at Health Sciences North in Sudbury are looking for volunteers to help them improve health outcomes for Indigenous patients.
-
Months out from an election and low in polls, Manitoba premier makes changesManitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is parting ways with two senior staff she brought in not long ago, with an election slated for October.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence buildingA student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.