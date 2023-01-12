Reported hate crimes up in Ottawa last year: police
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa rose in 2022 from the previous year, according to Ottawa police.
The police service's hate and bias crime unit saw 377 total incidents in 2022, they said in a news release, deeming 300 of them to be criminal. That's up from 340 and 260 in 2021.
Of those, 51 people were charged with 174 criminal offences. Five of those charges were for formal hate crimes, such as wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred, police said.
Police also issued eight warnings and seven Youth Criminal Justice Act warnings.
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa has been on the rise for several years. Police reported a 44 per cent increase in 2021 and a 57 per cent increase in 2020.
However, police and many experts say hate crimes remain underreported.
The most serious violations last year included mischief to property, threats and assault, police said. The groups most victimized were Jewish, Muslim, Black, LGBTQ2S+, Arab West Asian and East and South Asian people.
Police are encouraging anyone victimized by a hate-motivated crime to report it to the hate and bias crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300 or online.
