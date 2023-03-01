Reported shooting in London leads to search for two suspects

London police are looking for two suspects after a reported shooting early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

One man was arrested, and a loaded firearm was seized. Police are still looking for two other suspects.

One suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old with a medium build, bald or shaved head and wearing a black sweater.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, wearing a white or grey hoodie, white toque and blue jeans.

There were no reported injuries, and no damage to property located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).