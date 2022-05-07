Reported stabbing at CRAB Park draws major police response in Vancouver
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing near Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning.
Images from the scene show numerous police officers at the park's entrance and blocking off nearby streets. Numerous evidence markers can be seen on the sidewalk and a small white tent has been set up behind the caution tape.
B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News the call came in just after 10:20 a.m.
Four ground ambulances and a supervisor were dispatched to the scene, but no patients were transported.
EHS does not publicly confirm fatalities, but when ambulances are dispatched and no one is transported, it often means the intended patients died at the scene.
CTV News reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and received a brief emailed response saying only that officers are responding to "a serious incident."
Police said more details would be provided when they become available. This story will be updated if additional information is received.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
