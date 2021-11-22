Reported use of racial slur being investigated at Saunders Secondary School
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is investigating a report that a teacher may have used a racial slur while reciting popular music lyrics during a Grade 12 English class.
According to a release from the board, the incident was reported by a student to Saunders Secondary School administration last week, and the teacher was removed from teaching duties until the investigation is completed.
“My expectation is that all staff are aware there is no justifiable reason to use racist words in a Thames Valley school,” said TVDSB Education Director Mark Fisher.
The release goes on to say that equity, inclusion and tackling systemic racism are high priorities for the TVDSB.
“Using words that reflect a history of white colonialism, oppression, and racism, even in the context of deconstructing art or music, can create traumatic, emotional triggers for racialized students,” said Fisher. “The Thames Valley District School Board is committed to equitable outcomes for all students.”
