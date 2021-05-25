Reported wolf attack at Nanaimo animal sanctuary sends woman to hospital

Nanaimo RCMP say that a woman was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after a reported wolf attack at an animal sanctuary.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at a facility in south Nanaimo, according to police.

Mounties say the woman sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Police say the wolves are kept in captivity at the facility for educational purposes.

The RCMP say the BC Conservation Officer Service has been informed of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.