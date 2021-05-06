Reports from public lead to impaired driving arrest in Waterloo

A man has been arrested for impaired driving and now faces a number of other charges related to having no insurance, having stolen property, and more.

Waterloo regional police received a number of calls from the public around noon on Wednesday for an incident in the area of Bridgeport Road and Hwy. 85 in Waterloo.

The driver had hit a median on the highway, exited onto Bridgeport, and was then involved in a crash with two other vehicles, according to officials.

Police say the driver fled the scene and abandoned his own vehicle in a nearly parking lot, but was found a short distance away.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of failing to remain, possession of identity documents, driving while disqualified, dangerous operation, using unauthorized plates, driving with no insurance, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The man was later held for a bail hearing.