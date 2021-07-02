Reports of 2 deaths at Lytton fire being investigated by B.C.'s coroner

Reports of two deaths at the Lytton, B.C., fire are being investigated, the provincial coroner has confirmed.

In a statement, the BC Coroners Service said it received reports of two deaths related to the devastating blaze that forced the entire village to evacuate.

"Coroners were enroute to the area this morning after being approved for access," the statement said. "However, it appears the area is still unsafe to attend."

The coroner's update comes less than 48 hours after the fire broke out in the small village.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the village's mayor ordered every resident to evacuate their homes.

Lytton is located in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon area, about a two-hour drive southwest of Kamloops, and a three-hour drive northeast of Vancouver.

Officials have said most of the structures in the village have burned including homes a the local hospital.

In a news conference Thursday, B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said some residents are still unaccounted for.

"Because the fire hit so fast, people evacuated very quickly, about 1,000 people," Farnworth said.

"The RCMP, Red Cross are working to ensure that we are able to identify quickly where people are."

Farnworth urged residents to register at their evacuation centre. Evacuees can also register online if they haven't already done so.