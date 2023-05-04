iHeartRadio

Reports of a person with a gun at a subway station downtown turned out to be a lighter


A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Subway trains were diverted from a downtown station on Thursday morning after a butane-style lighter prompted calls to police about a man with a gun.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man with a gun on the platform of College Station.

Subway trains were diverted as police investigated and located a suspect with a “large butane-style lighter with a handle” – and no firearm.

College Station has since resumed normal subway service.

PERSON WITH A GUN:
College Subway Stn
6:26 a.m.
- Police responded to reports of a man with a gun on the platform
- Trains were bypassing the stn @TTCnotices
- Officers have located the suspect
- No firearm located, it was a large butane-style lighter with/handle#GO990090
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 4, 2023
