A Windsor man is facing multiple weapons charges after he was allegedly seen downtown with a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Further investigation found the man was at a residence where the firearm was observed. The man then left the area.

Police say the suspect was identified and learned he had a firearms prohibition.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers located the man in the area of Victoria Avenue and Pine Street. He was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Windsor man, Jonathan Casey, 38, is facing charges of:

Possession of Firearm while Prohibited

Breach of Probation

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Contravene Firearms Act Regulation

Possession of Loaded Regulated Firearm

Possession of Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Possession of a Weapon For Committing an Offence

Police say the Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.