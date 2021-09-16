Reports of a plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.

Few details are available at this hour, but CTV has received reports that there has been a plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.

And in an email Thursday evening, the Transportation Safety Board said they are aware of the incident.

"The TSB has been notified of the occurrence near Sundridge," spokesperson Dean Campbell said in an email.

"At this time, our investigators are gathering information and will assess the occurrence and determine the next steps."

This story will be updated when more information comes available.