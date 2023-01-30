Reports of armed man on Sask. First Nation leads to 1 arrest, gun seized
A Saskatchewan man is facing several weapons charges after RCMP found a gun inside a home on Jan. 25.
Kamsack RCMP responded to a report of an armed man at a home on the Key First Nation around 2:35 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.
The man had already left when officers arrived but investigation determined he was at another residence nearby. Officers negotiated with the man, along with the RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team.
The man surrendered to police without incident. Following a search of the home, officers found and seized a gun.
A 60-year-old man from the Key First Nation is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, resisting a peace officer, unlicensed possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failure to comply with a release order condition.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Kamsack on Feb. 2.
