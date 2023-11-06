Reports of 'fetal and neonatal deaths' linked to unauthorized midwives, B.C. college says

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has received 13 reports of incidents involving unauthorized midwifery over the last 18 months – including some that had tragic outcomes for parents.

On Monday, the BCCNM issued a public notice cautioning families about the "many risks" associated with hiring unregistered midwives, including that they do not carry malpractice insurance that would help clients recoup damages through the courts in the event of a heartbreaking outcome.

"The college recognizes that some pregnant people consider choosing unauthorized providers or unassisted births for a variety of reasons. This public notice is being provided to ensure all expectant parents have the information they need to make safe and informed birth choices," it reads.

The title "midwife" is one of many protected in B.C. by the Health Professions Act. Legally, people cannot practice midwifery or call themselves midwives in the province without registering with the college, which requires completing an approved four-year undergraduate degree.

According to the BCCNM, unregistered midwives sometimes refer to themselves as a "birth attendant," "birth keeper" or "traditional midwife," each of which is considered an unauthorized use of the midwife title.

BCCNM spokesperson Johanna Ward told CTV News there are currently eight unauthorized providers under investigation by the college, including some who are linked to multiple reported incidents.

"Reports come from physicians, nurses, midwives, family members, and members of the public who raise concern about individuals providing unauthorized midwifery," Ward said in an email. "In many of these reports, we have been alerted to serious adverse outcomes including fetal and neonatal deaths, serious neonatal injury and harm to the birthing person."

The BCCNM can't provide names or details of the allegations while the investigations are underway, Ward said, adding that the college hopes the public notice will still encourage people to come forward and report midwives operating unlawfully.

Unauthorized midwives are not allowed to provide prenatal care, attend labours, deliver babies or manage home births, according to the college.

"These individuals do not have the same training, experience, and access to life-saving medications and equipment as midwives, nor integration with hospitals for emergency care if needed, resulting in significant risks to the health and safety of birthing persons and their babies," the BCCNM notice reads.

Families that opt to pay for unauthorized providers will not have access to the "broad array of lab tests, ultrasounds, other tests, medications and specialist referrals that are available to pregnant people" in B.C., according to the college, and may not receive "accurate information about the risks and benefits of tests and treatments available before, during and after birth."

Anyone who is shopping for a midwife can search the BCCNM's online registry to verify whether an individual is registered. There is also an online tool to search for authorized midwives by area.